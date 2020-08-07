Advertisement

More Americans may be shopping online for school supplies

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A survey has found that over 66% of Americans are doing back to school shopping online.

TopCashback.com says it has conducted a study showing that over 66% of Americans are choosing to go back to school shopping online. It says it found that 45% of Americans plan to spend between $101 to $500 per child.

TopCashback says the survey bolled almost 1,400 adults and found that many may be spending more on back to school items for their kids.

The study shows that 59% of Americans are still shopping for back to school items despite COVID-19 concerns.

According to the study, 68% of Americans say they would rather shop online for back to school items due to COVID-19, while 32% say they are still planning to go to the store.

The study also shows that 45% of respondents plan on spending $101 - $500 on their children while 11% are planning to spend up to $1,000.

Regarding items that may be on their lists, the study shows that 52% of Americans find technology and appliances for the upcoming school year such as new computers and mini-fridges are the most costly for them whereas 5% are more worried about safety necessities like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Lastly, the study shows that Americans still plan on saving big on their back to school supplies as 88% say they will be shopping sales, 77% say they will be using a cashback website like TopCashback.com, 70% will be using coupons and 47% will be reusing last year’s supplies.

Rebecca Gramuglia, Consumer Expert at TopCashback.com says the following are five ways to save on back to school shopping this year:

  • Stack the savings. Make sure you’re taking advantage of every single discount you can this back-to-school season. Look for discounted items, stack on coupon codes and credit card savings plus be sure to shop through a cashback site like TopCashback.com to score a percentage of your purchase back in cashback on all qualifying purchases from stores like Staples, Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, Best Buy and more.
  • Reuse or buy used. The basics never change. Before you toss a half-used notebook or binder in the trash, remove last year’s notes and reuse the supplies for this year. Take inventory of what you currently own and make a list of what you need so you’re not overspending on items you already have. If you do have to buy new supplies (like backpacks, pencil cases, etc.) stick to styles without characters on them. That way if your child grows out of the character, you won’t have to buy all new supplies next year. And when it comes to textbooks for school, always look for ways to save by buying used and shopping through sites like Textbooks.com, Alibris and more. 
  • Comparison shop. Back-to-school sales can be competitively priced, so be sure to weigh all of your options. Simply take a few minutes to research the item, whether you’re shopping online or pulled over in an aisle at a store, to see if you can score the item lower somewhere else. No luck at finding a cheaper deal? Make sure you have money-saving browser extensions installed, like the TopCashback Browser Extension to easily compare cashback rates from store to store right in your browser window to save a few extra bucks. 
  • Take advantage of the discounts. Back-to-school season is the perfect time to shop any and all savings opportunities like student and teacher discounts. Whether it’s at Reebok, Apple, Urban Outfitters, Levi’s and/or other stores, look for ways to save simply by showing your school ID. If you don’t know if a store offers these discounts, simply ask or do a quick search online.
  • Don’t skip the clearance racks. Even if the first day of school looks a little different this year, the first-day outfit is still important. But there’s no need to go over budget! It’s ok to purchase a few key fall pieces, but you can still find incredible deals on summer clearance clothes. Look for fun, lightweight items that can be worn in warmer months but also layered in the colder months. And if you’re eyeing a certain style of clothing, double-check the clearance rack. Sometimes the only difference between the markdown and the full-priced item is that the design is slightly different. 

For more information on the study or more tips on how to save on back to school shopping visit TopCashback.com.

