Long-time Douglas Co. District Attorney loses seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. will have a new District Attorney.

Charles Banson came in a third in Tuesday’s democratic primary. KU law professor Suzanne Zaldez was the top vote-getter.

Branson served as the seventh judicial district attorney since 2005. He was re-elected without opposition in 2008 and 2012. But, he drew criticism for charging three women accused of making false sexual assault reports - he later dropped the charges.

Valdez said she believed the office was not protecting victims of sexual assault, and promised to address the issues if elected.

No republicans filed for the office.

