Last call for Walmart Annual Open Call

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart’s annual Open Call for U.S. Manufactured Products deadline is Monday, Aug. 10.

Walmart says it is looking for local entrepreneurs and businesses to pitch their products at 2020′s annual Open Call event, which will be held virtually on Oct. 1, 2020.

Walmart says the deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 10, so it is encouraging anyone interested in learning more to visit its website.

According to the grocery store, over 3,000 businesses from 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have applied for the opportunity to pitch their products and over 10,000 merchant meetings have been requested as a result.

Walmart says virtual one on one meetings are still available in all categories including food, consumables and general merchandise. It says it is especially interested in receiving more general merchandise products in the home, sporting goods, toys, stationary, apparel, hardware, automotive and seasonal categories.

“Offering Open Call in a completely virtual format gives us an unprecedented opportunity to reach and meet with more businesses that are manufacturing quality products our customers are interested in,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing. “This year’s Open Call is shaping up to be a great event for businesses of all kinds. By eliminating physical meeting spaces, we’re able to increase the number of business breakout sessions as part of the event program and give more businesses the opportunity to participate, regardless of location. Additionally, we are able to schedule even more virtual one-on-one meetings with Walmart merchants.”

Walmart says, like in previous years, participants may be able to secure deals to reach customers through Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and Walmart.com. It says a huge difference in 2020 is the addition of Walmart Marketplace in a bigger and better way.

Walmart says as more customers choose online shopping, it has strengthened its position through Walmart.com and Marketplace. It says growing Marketplace is one of the company’s priorities and another reason 2020′s Open Call presents such a powerful and unparalleled opportunity for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

According to Walmart, the event is scheduled for Oct. 1 and kicks off its celebration of U.S. Manufacturing Month including similar programming to previous years. It says in addition to one on one pitch meetings with buyers, participants will also have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from leaders during smaller breakout sessions that have been designed to inform, empower and encourage supplier hopefuls. It says 2020′s breakout sessions will include a range of relevant topics from accessing financial capital to creating great online product content and managing risk.

Walmart says in January of 2013 it announced its commitment to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products, therefore, supporting American jobs by 2023. It says Open Call is one way it is continuing to invest in this commitment.

