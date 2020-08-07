KDOC confirms positive COVID-19 case at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says one staff member at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

KDOC says the patient is a female over 40 years old and in order to protect her identity, not other information will be released. It says a mandatory mask protocol for staff and residents was implemented on July 2.

KDOC says it has been consulting with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on the next steps that need to be taken to address the positive case. It says, as a result, the following steps have been implemented:

Contact tracing was conducted to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual

The Pawnee County Health Department will conduct contact tracing to identify anyone outside of LCMHF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons

Testing will take place among select staff and residents as we continue to work to control the spread

KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in our communities we know that more of our staff will come into contact with the virus,” Zmuda said. “We are thankful for their efforts to follow the guidelines of our public health officials both while at work and at home to keep our staff and residents safe.”

According to KDOC, the Larned Correctional Mental Health facility is a 598 bed, multi custody programming facility which consists of the Central Unit, used to house 310 male residents, the West Unit, used to house 288 male residents and the new Intake Isolation Unit, which holds 64 residents.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas visit the KDHE website.

