KBI releases 2019 crime stastics

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has released the 2019 Kansas Crime Index Report which compiles crime statistics reported to the Bureau by state and local law enforcement agencies in the state.

The Bureau says violent crimes in the state increased by 2.6% in 2019 and a total of 12,694 violent crimes were reported in the state in the categories of murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault and battery. It says the violent crime rate in the state is currently 17.3% above the decade average.

According to the KBI, aggravated assaults and batteries increased by 6.1% in 2019, driving the violent crime rate up. It says fortunately, the state did see a decline in the number of murders, rapes and robberies. It says there were 130 murders, 1,297 rapes and 1,422 robberies reported in the state.

The KBI says in 2019 property crime offenses in the state declined by 6.8% and even motor vehicle theft declined statewide which had previously been on the rise.

To read the full 2019 Kansas Crime Index report visit the KBI website.

