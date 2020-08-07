KBI releases 2019 Crime Index Report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Across Kansas, 130 murders, nearly 1,300 rapes and more than 1,400 robberies were reported in 2019 according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Kansas Crime Index Report.

Murders are decreasing from 176 in 2017 and 146 in 2018.

Rape reports are down as well from 2018 at 1,346 to 1,297.

Robberies are continuing to decrease as they are down 325 since 2017. There were 1,422 in 2019.

The violent crime index measures all three including assaults with 9,845 assault reports in 2019. Assaults have been increasing for the last 6 years.

For property theft, motor vehicle theft has seen an increase since 2014 until last year, where 2019 had about 300 less reports than 2018 from 8,351 to 8,047.

Burglary is decreasing still as it has since 2010. There were 11,277 as compared to 12,459 in 2018.

There were 4,000 less reports of theft in Kansas from 2018 to 2019. 58,885 down to 54,990.

Arson saw a drastic decrease compared to the others - 624 in 2018 and 463 last year.

The crime index showed the rate of offenses per 1,000 people for each county including their population, what the offense was and months reported on.

For violent crime offenses, Sedgwick County led with 9.2 offenses per 1,000 people. Followed by Geary Co. at 7.8, Wyandotte Co. at 6.9, Cloud Co. had 6.8 and Shawnee Co. had 5.8.

As for property crime, four counties had a higher than 40 rate per 1,000 people.

Wyandotte Co. had the most of any county with 47.5 per 1,000 people, then Shawnee Co. at a 46.7 rate, Sedgwick had 44 and Crawford at 40.6.

