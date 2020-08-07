Advertisement

Kansas teen dies of COVID-19

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old teen has now died from COVID-19 in Kansas – making it the youngest death the state has seen.

Previously, the youngest person to die from the virus in the state was 20.

It was one of 12 deaths added to the statewide total, now at 380.

The state also reported 921 new cases since Wednesday. The total number of cases the state has seen since March now sits at 30,638. There have been 285,874 negative diagnostic tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

The percentage of tests coming back positive remains steady at 9.7%.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

