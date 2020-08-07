Kansas Gas Service reminds residents to call 8-1-1 before digging

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Gas Service is reminding Kansans to call 8-1-1 before they dig.

The Kansas Gas Service says Kansas should call 8-1-1 before digging, it says digging before underground utilities are marked puts you in danger of injury or even death.

The Service says National 8-1-1 Day is on Aug. 11, which is a great opportunity to remind Kansans to call 8-1-1 before they dig.

KGS says Aug. 7 through Aug. 11 it will be holding an “11 Days of Giveaways” contest on Facebook giving out daily prizes encouraging safe digging.

For more information on the 11 Days of Giveaways visit the KGS website.

