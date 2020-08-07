Kansas City named America’s 45th most pet friendly city

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas City has ranked as America’s 45 most pet-friendly city while Wichita ranks 54.

WalletHub.com says it has recently conducted a study of the most pet-friendly cities in America and found that Kansas City ranks 45 while Wichita ranks 54. It says data sets range from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet business per capita to walkability.

The study shows that in the Pet Budget category, Kansas City ranked 23, in the Pet Health and Wellness category, it ranked 89 and in the Outdoor Pet Friendliness category ranked 32 giving the city an overall score of 47.88 in pet-friendliness.

According to the study, Wichita comes in 21 in the Pet Budget Category, 81 in the Pet Health and Wellness category and 72 in the Outdoor Pet Friendliness category giving the city an overall score of 46.59 for pet-friendliness.

To compare Tampa, Florida, was deemed the most pet-friendly city with a Pet Budget rank of 26, a Pet Health and Wellness rank of 11 and an Outdoor Pet Friendliness rank of 4 giving this city an overall score of 59.83 for pet-friendliness.

WalletHub says the least pet-friendly city seems to be Fresno, California, as its Pet Budget rank comes in at 82, its Pet Health and Wellness rank comes in at 96 and its Outdoor Pet Friendliness rank comes in at 84 giving this city a total score of 33.65 for pet-friendliness.

The personal finance website says, surprisingly, Corpus Christi, Texas, has the lowest average veterinary care cost at $38.75 per visit, which is two times lower than in Washington, the city with the highest at $80.09. It also says Miami has the most veterinarians with 0.335 per square root of the population, which is 88.2 times more than in Newark, New Jersey, with the fewest at 0.003.

WalletHub says St. Paul, Minnesota has the lowest monthly dog insurance premium with $34.84, 2.5 times lower than in San Francisco with the highest rate of $88.76. It says, however, that San Francisco has the most pet businesses with 0.843 per square root of the population, which is 24.8 times higher than in Newark New Jersey, who only has 0.034.

For more information on the study, or to see where other cities fall, visit WalletHub.com.

