K-State University-Community partnership receives commendation for COVID-19 efforts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University-Community partnership is being recognized by the state of Kansas for its efforts in easing COVID-19 testing shortages.

Kansas State University says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has recognized K-State faculty and administration and Community HealthCare System for their commitment to work with the Northeast Kansas Healthcare Coalition to help fill the supply chain gap of nasopharyngeal swabs fro COVID-19 testing.

K-State says the group was recognized in a virtual ceremony of commendation with Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Dr. Lee Norman, on July 31.

“On behalf of KDHE, I want to thank Dr. Montelone and Dr. Kim for their contributions in helping solve a problem that we had during this pandemic of COVID-19: a short supply of a particular item, the nasal swabs,” Norman said. “It really is very illustrative that something kind of minor can really stop the presses. The Northeast Kansas Healthcare Coalition, Community Healthcare System and K-State met this need in a very creative way, which provided these much-needed swabs — not just to KDHE, but to hospitals, clinics, etc.”

K-State says its own, Beth Montelone, a senior associate vice president for research, Jungkwun Kim, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Dong Lin, assistant professor of industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, have demonstrated the commitment to the institution’s land-grant mission and Kansans by partnering with Community HealthCare System to produce 3D printed swabs.

“Dr. Kim and Dr. Lin are examples of the attitudes of a lot of the faculty here at K-State,” Montelone said. “Even though our faculty were all doing their research, analysis and teaching classes remotely, they still felt like they wanted to be part of the effort as well. I am very appreciative of them as exemplars of our faculty.”

K-State says the partnership began when Todd Willert, chief executive officer of Community HealthCare System, learned that dental offices had been authorized to make 3D printed testing swabs. It says Willert knew that major universities typically had the necessary printers, worked with director Michale Bomberger and communications manager Sarah Hancock to make the connections with K-State.

“There were a lot of days when we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to perform tests because we were missing that simple little swab — and that’s very frustrating as a health care organization,” Willert said. “With the ability to produce these 3D swabs, we finally felt that we were doing something proactive and that just made everyone feel so good around here and gave everyone a lot of hope.”

K-State says Community HealthCare System has hospitals in Onaga and St. Marys as well as clinics in several other communities. It says the system includes two nursing homes and an assisted living facility, which makes it truly vital that testing supplies be available.

K-State says to recognize the efforts to solve supply-chain problems, the Northeast Kansas Healthcare Coalition donated a Form 3B 3D printer to Kim’s lab.

“My research is centered on 3D microfabrication,” Kim said. “So making 3D swabs was not difficult for me, but without this opportunity, I could not join. This is very meaningful and for that, I am really thankful and grateful for everyone who supports these projects.”

Kim says the project inspired him to work on his National Science Foundation-funded research project related to an implantable biomedical microdevice.

“I grabbed this opportunity without intention to apply it to my research, but I came to know that these biocompatible resins are available,” he said. “So not only is the opportunity amazing but it will also expand my research capability.”

K-State says to date, it has printed almost 2,500 swabs, with another 2,500 additional swabs in the process from a single printer. It says once was are received by Community HealthCare System, the were evaluated, sterilized, and packaged. It says almost 600 swabs have been used in clinics and hospitals in northeast Kansas. It says Community HelathCare System also shared is swab supply with Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca and Holton Community Hosptial.

“This is just something K-State has done throughout its history — we are the land-grant university for the state of Kansas and it’s in our mission to do research and extension for the greater good,” Montelone said. “We have been very successful in creative university-industry and university-community organization partnerships and we’re all the better for it — the state and the university — so it was a pleasure to be involved with this project.”

