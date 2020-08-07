Advertisement

K-State students petition for partial refund for online courses

By Ruby Munguia
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A petition created by K-State students is circulating on social media. Students are asking Kansas State University to “...care more about students than money.”

Some students at the university are being charged extra fees after their in-person classes were moved online.

Ashley Akers and Noah Schmidt, two students at Kansas State University say they feel cornered by their university. Which is why they chose to sign the petition.

“I was trying to stand up for other students and myself and Noah, who are going to K-State and are trying to get this education in a pandemic and can barely afford it as is,” Akers said.

The petition asks for the university to consider several students’ concerns.

Schmidt said when he enrolled in his fall semester back in Spring 2020, he did not expect for most of the in-person classes to be online.

“And so now I have all of these online classes that come with an extra fee. And you know, I really don’t have a choice,” Schmidt said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the university to ask why students who did not initially enroll in online courses are being charged extra. The university said the online course fee was already lowered from $124 (undergraduate) and $149 (graduate) per credit hour to $70 per credit hour.

Akers and Schmidt said they feel this fee should be waived completely.

Some students are considering not returning to the university due to their policies. Akers and Schmidt said they do not have that option considering they are both in their last year of school.

