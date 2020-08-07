Gov. Kelly welcomes new business in Wichita

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is applauding a new business coming to Wichita.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has congratulated Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, on its announcement of a new Bell facility in Wichita.

Bell says the Wichita location will support multiple programs and business areas such as engineering, supply chain, professional manufacturing and corporate services. It says an opening ceremony was held with employees and executive leadership commemorating the occasion, and to celebrate Kansas’ partnership with Textron.

“I’m grateful to Bell and Textron for making the decision to put such a key portion of their business in Wichita, the Air Capital of the World,” Governor Kelly said. “Wichita is the natural choice for any business in the aerospace and aviation industries. Kansas is pleased to strengthen our existing partnership with Textron, and we welcome Bell to the Wichita aviation family and appreciate the relationship we’ve built with them during this process.”

Governor Kelly says earlier in 2020, Bell was selected as a finalist to pursue two critical U.S. Army modernizing programs, and as a result, Wichita was chosen as the location to support its future plans. She says Bell has long-term plans to grow the workforce and capabilities at the new facility.

“Bell’s decision is a very big deal for the state, the Wichita region, and the state’s aerospace sector,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Congratulations to Bell, Textron, and Wichita on this historic partnership, which will propel Kansas aviation into an even brighter future.”

“We are thrilled to have Bell in Wichita,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said. “Bell adding a Wichita location will help us as we continue to work to attract jobs to Wichita and provide employment for our world-recognized engineering and aviation workforce.”

“Bell is well known for its innovation which makes it a perfect fit for Wichita,” Andrew Nave, Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Greater Wichita Partnership, said. “Wichita is the Air Capital of the World and with resources like WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research and our extensive supply chain, our region is leading innovation in design, engineering, testing, and manufacturing in aerospace and beyond.”

“We want to thank the state of Kansas and the Wichita community for going above and beyond to support our business,” Mitch Snyder, president and CEO for Bell, said. “We are excited to establish the Bell name in Wichita.”

