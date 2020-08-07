Advertisement

Gov. Kelly welcomes new business in Wichita

(Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is applauding a new business coming to Wichita.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has congratulated Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, on its announcement of a new Bell facility in Wichita.

Bell says the Wichita location will support multiple programs and business areas such as engineering, supply chain, professional manufacturing and corporate services. It says an opening ceremony was held with employees and executive leadership commemorating the occasion, and to celebrate Kansas’ partnership with Textron.

“I’m grateful to Bell and Textron for making the decision to put such a key portion of their business in Wichita, the Air Capital of the World,” Governor Kelly said. “Wichita is the natural choice for any business in the aerospace and aviation industries. Kansas is pleased to strengthen our existing partnership with Textron, and we welcome Bell to the Wichita aviation family and appreciate the relationship we’ve built with them during this process.”

Governor Kelly says earlier in 2020, Bell was selected as a finalist to pursue two critical U.S. Army modernizing programs, and as a result, Wichita was chosen as the location to support its future plans. She says Bell has long-term plans to grow the workforce and capabilities at the new facility.

“Bell’s decision is a very big deal for the state, the Wichita region, and the state’s aerospace sector,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Congratulations to Bell, Textron, and Wichita on this historic partnership, which will propel Kansas aviation into an even brighter future.”

“We are thrilled to have Bell in Wichita,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said. “Bell adding a Wichita location will help us as we continue to work to attract jobs to Wichita and provide employment for our world-recognized engineering and aviation workforce.”

“Bell is well known for its innovation which makes it a perfect fit for Wichita,” Andrew Nave, Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Greater Wichita Partnership, said. “Wichita is the Air Capital of the World and with resources like WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research and our extensive supply chain, our region is leading innovation in design, engineering, testing, and manufacturing in aerospace and beyond.”

“We want to thank the state of Kansas and the Wichita community for going above and beyond to support our business,” Mitch Snyder, president and CEO for Bell, said. “We are excited to establish the Bell name in Wichita.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eastridge Nursing Facility celebrates 105-year-old resident’s birthday with parade

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Eastridge Nursing Facility helped celebrate the birthday of one of its residents that turned 105 years old with a drive-by parade.

News

K-State University-Community partnership receives commendation for COVID-19 efforts

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University-Community partnership is being recognized by the state of Kansas for its efforts in easing COVID-19 testing shortages.

News

One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
One of the most recognizable names in the response to COVID-19 in the nation did a one-on-one interview with WIBW.

News

Stormont Vail welcomes Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail welcomes Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician.

News

17th Street in Topeka to remain closed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka’s 17th Street will remain closed through Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon.

News

207 crime victims to receive support from Kansas AG

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is aiding 207 crime victims from across Kansas.

News

Supreme Court publishes decision on drug case, first degree murder case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has published decisions on a drug case and a first-degree murder case.

News

TPS works to expand innovative online educational opportunities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools is partnering with Discovery Education to expand innovative online educational opportunities.

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Cardiologist

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Cardiologist.