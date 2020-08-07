Friday night forecast: Heat Advisory issued for Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hotter temperatures are on the way especially as we get into the weekend which looks to be our hottest days of the next 8. Highs could range anywhere from 92-98 with heat indices 100-105 with a few isolated spots that could be as hot as 108°. Most of next week will cool back down in the upper 80s.

Isolated rain is possible through late tonight, but most of the area will remain dry. If any rain develops, severe storms are not likely.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Isolated storms possible mainly east of HWY 75 with most spots dry. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph.

There is a slight chance for a few showers/storms after midnight Saturday night however most of the rain (if any does develop) will be gone shortly after sunrise Sunday leading to another dry day with temperatures that may be a few degrees warmer. Winds will still gust around 25 mph.

Next week a cold front starts to push through leading to a chance of storms Sunday night however uncertainty exists on how much rain lingers into the day Monday. Right now will keep it dry with partly sunny skies and highs around 90°.

There remains several rounds of rain next week coming in mainly at night with low confidence on how much rain each day will linger during the day.

With all the rain chances in the forecast, the latest rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center (part of the National Weather Service) only indicates 0.25″-0.75″ of rain for all of northeast Kansas in the next 8 days. Yes there could be several spots that get a lot more depending where the heavier rain develops but this is a generalized forecast. This also highlights the the fact several spots remain dry with the bulk of these rain chances meaning how widespread and heavy the rain will be at any given time is unknown.

Taking Action:

Have outdoor plans? With all the rain chances in the forecast, most of the rain will be falling at night so at this time you don’t need to cancel any outdoor plans however keep an eye on the radar for potential rain or even t-storms lingering in the morning. Stay safe from the extreme heat this weekend with heat indices in the triple digits.

