Four appointed, two reappointed to Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court has appointed four and reappointed two to the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program Board.

The Court says new members are as follows:

Justin Barrett, a lawyer at Barrett Law Firm, Colby;

Emily Hartz, a lawyer at Sloan, Eisenbarth, Glassman, Mcentire & Jarboe, Lawrence, who will complete an unexpired term ending June 30, 2023;

Judge Michael Hoelscher, who serves in the 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County; and

Brian Leininger, a lawyer at Leininger Law Office, Overland Park.

The Court says Barrett, Hoelscher and Leininger will serve six-year terms that began on July 1 and will end June 30, 2026.

The Court says those reappointed are as follows:

Ben Burgess, a retired district judge from Sedgwick County, who will serve a six-year term; and

Bryan Smith, a lawyer at Smith Law Firm, Topeka, who will serve through June 20, 2025.

The Supreme Court says it created the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program to help lawyers seek treatment for physical or mental illness, substance abuse or emotional distress.

The Court says a lawyer seeking help will be paired with a volunteer attorney for peer counseling, directed to a treatment center or medical professional or pointed to KALAP’s Resiliency Support Group, which offers weekly sessions run by a psychologist who is a lawyer.

