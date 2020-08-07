Advertisement

Everyone at KU required to test for COVID-19 before fall semester

By KWCH
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students headed to the University of Kansas will need to get tested for COVID-19 before classes start for the fall semester. According to KU Chancellor Doug Girod, the testing requirement is also for all faculty and staff.

An email sent out Wednesday to all University of Kansas students, staff, and faculty said testing is now mandatory for everyone at the campuses in Lawrence and Overland Park. Everyone will be required to have a saliva-based test to return to campus ahead of the fall semester. These tests will be provided at no charge, the message said.

In the email, Girod said, “A testing opportunity like this is one way we can demonstrate personal responsibility to prioritize the health of our community.”

Incoming KU sophomore Molly Cummings said she has mixed feelings about the testing requirement. She’s a member of the KU marching band who is heading back to campus next week. That testing will be part of her move-in process.

“I’m a little worried with that many people being tested on such a large scale that ic can cause a lot of confusion,” she said. “I think it’s going to be pretty split, 50/50. It really depends on the person. Some people are going to be like, ‘I’m COVID free, I can go out, it won’t matter,’ while other people are still going to realize that there’s potential that they can get COVID.”

The first day of classes for KU’s fall semester is Aug. 24. You can find information on how to get tested for free here.

