Advertisement

Eastridge Nursing Facility celebrates 105-year-old resident’s birthday with parade

Frances Johnstone turned 105 on Aug. 7, 2020.
Frances Johnstone turned 105 on Aug. 7, 2020.(Eastridge Nursing Facility)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastridge Nursing Facility helped celebrate the birthday of one of its residents that turned 105 years old with a drive-by parade.

Eastridge Nursing Facility says it was honored to help celebrate Frances Johnstone’s 105th birthday on Friday, Aug. 7. It Frances was driven through Centralia in a golf cart before the drive-by parade at the nursing facility.

Eastridge says later in the afternoon residents and staff celebrated her with a cake and punch. It says when asked what the secret to living to 105 is, Frances pointed her finger and said, “you live each day.”

According to Eastridge, when asked how Frances was feeling on her 105th birthday, she says she is well and happy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly welcomes new business in Wichita

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is applauding a new business coming to Wichita.

News

K-State University-Community partnership receives commendation for COVID-19 efforts

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University-Community partnership is being recognized by the state of Kansas for its efforts in easing COVID-19 testing shortages.

News

One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
One of the most recognizable names in the response to COVID-19 in the nation did a one-on-one interview with WIBW.

News

Stormont Vail welcomes Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail welcomes Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician.

News

17th Street in Topeka to remain closed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka’s 17th Street will remain closed through Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon.

News

207 crime victims to receive support from Kansas AG

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is aiding 207 crime victims from across Kansas.

News

Supreme Court publishes decision on drug case, first degree murder case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has published decisions on a drug case and a first-degree murder case.

News

TPS works to expand innovative online educational opportunities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools is partnering with Discovery Education to expand innovative online educational opportunities.

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Cardiologist

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Cardiologist.