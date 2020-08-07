Eastridge Nursing Facility celebrates 105-year-old resident’s birthday with parade

CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastridge Nursing Facility helped celebrate the birthday of one of its residents that turned 105 years old with a drive-by parade.

Eastridge Nursing Facility says it was honored to help celebrate Frances Johnstone’s 105th birthday on Friday, Aug. 7. It Frances was driven through Centralia in a golf cart before the drive-by parade at the nursing facility.

Eastridge says later in the afternoon residents and staff celebrated her with a cake and punch. It says when asked what the secret to living to 105 is, Frances pointed her finger and said, “you live each day.”

According to Eastridge, when asked how Frances was feeling on her 105th birthday, she says she is well and happy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.