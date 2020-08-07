Central Topeka standoff ends with one person in custody
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A standoff in Central Topeka ended late Thursday with one person in custody.
Law enforcement spend more than an hour outside a home near SW 10th and Clay. A Topeka Police Dept. watch commander said their officers were assisting U.S. Marshals with a federal warrant. He could not provide further information.
Officers entered the home just before 11:15 p.m. They came out with a man several minutes later, and put him in a law enforcement vehicle.
13 NEWS will provide further information as it becomes available.
