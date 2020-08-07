Central Topeka standoff ends with one person in custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A standoff in Central Topeka ended late Thursday with one person in custody.

Law enforcement spend more than an hour outside a home near SW 10th and Clay. A Topeka Police Dept. watch commander said their officers were assisting U.S. Marshals with a federal warrant. He could not provide further information.

Officers entered the home just before 11:15 p.m. They came out with a man several minutes later, and put him in a law enforcement vehicle.

13 NEWS will provide further information as it becomes available.

