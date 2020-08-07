Advertisement

Central Topeka standoff ends with one person in custody

Law enforcement was present near SW 10th and Clay in Topeka, Aug. 6, 2020.
Law enforcement was present near SW 10th and Clay in Topeka, Aug. 6, 2020.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A standoff in Central Topeka ended late Thursday with one person in custody.

Law enforcement spend more than an hour outside a home near SW 10th and Clay. A Topeka Police Dept. watch commander said their officers were assisting U.S. Marshals with a federal warrant. He could not provide further information.

Officers entered the home just before 11:15 p.m. They came out with a man several minutes later, and put him in a law enforcement vehicle.

13 NEWS will provide further information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

