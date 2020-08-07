Advertisement

Almost here: Whataburger confirms expansion into Kansas

Whataburger, which operates restaurants in Texas and nine other states, plans to build 15 new ones this year and 25 next year, introducing “new restaurant models and remodels.” (Whataburger photo)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whataburger confirmed Friday it will be expanding its market into Kansas.

The expansion will also include Missouri and Tennessee, according to a release.

The fast-food restaurant didn’t say how many or where their new locations in Kansas will be.

Whataburger is celebrating its 70th anniversary and also unveiled a food truck at an event Thursday to support educators.

