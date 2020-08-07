Almost here: Whataburger confirms expansion into Kansas
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whataburger confirmed Friday it will be expanding its market into Kansas.
The expansion will also include Missouri and Tennessee, according to a release.
The fast-food restaurant didn’t say how many or where their new locations in Kansas will be.
Whataburger is celebrating its 70th anniversary and also unveiled a food truck at an event Thursday to support educators.
