207 crime victims to receive support from Kansas AG

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is aiding 207 crime victims from across Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 207 victims of violent crime at its August meeting.

AG Schmidt says awards were made in 96 new cases and expenses were paid in 111 previously submitted cases. He says awards totaled almost $236,400.

According to Schmidt, the Division of Crime Victims Compensation in the AG’s office administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

Schmidt says the state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money is awarded to each claimant. He says awards are limited to a maximum of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

According to AG Schmidt, a part of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders helps provide funding to the program.

For more information on the Crime Victims Compensation program call 785-296-2359 or visit the Attorney General’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

