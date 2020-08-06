Wednesday’s Child - Allen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A polite young man who'd love a forever family is our Wednesday's Child this week. His name is Allen.

Allen is a good kid who enjoys having conversations and learning new things. This 12-year old loves to read about the civil war and look at fossils. His favorite classes in school are science and math.

And, he’s a sports enthusiast. Allen likes football and baseball. He would do well in an urban area where he has access to community resources. Plus, he’d love to have a pet or two, especially a dog.

Allen’s caseworker says he’s bright and forward-looking. He wants to join the military when he grows up. Already, he’s very respectful and will shake your hand.

If you can give Allen - or another child - a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.