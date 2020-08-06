USDA provides recommendations on unsolicited seed packages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has provided residents with instructions regarding what to do with unsolicited seed packages.

Sheriff John Merchant says the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has now provided Americans with instructions on what to do should they receive the unsolicited seed packages arriving from China.

The USDA-APHIS says it will analyze the seeds to determine the species and whether any pathogens or insect pests are present and will also be able to work with other federal agencies to determine where the packages may be coming from and how to stop them.

Merchant says to remember not to plant the seeds and to limit the handling of them. It says if seeds are already planted to report it to the KDA at 785-564-6698.

The USDA says the first option Americans have, which is the preferred option, is to double bag the seeds and all of the original mailing packaging in a sealable plastic bag and complete and include the Unsolicited Seeds Submission Form. It says to place everything in a padded mailing envelope and mail the package to:

USDA-APHIS

1131 SW Winding Rd, Suite A

Topeka, KS 66615

The USDA says the second option is to use duct tape and completely cover the seed packet from all sides then double bag the seed packet into two sealable bags and remove air pockets. It says to then fold over to reduce the size of the package and completely cover the folded over bag with duct tape. It says this minimizes risks by preventing bag breakage and preventing water and sun from reaching the seeds. It says to then discard the seeds in the trash.

Sheriff Merchant says following these procedures will help reduce the chance of an exotic invasive species of plant or plant pest from being introduced into American environments. He says currently, he has no reason to believe the seeds being sent pose a health danger to people or animals.

The USDA says if residents or their pets exhibit any concerning symptoms to contact a medical professional immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.