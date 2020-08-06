USD 383 Manhattan Ogden Schools to start year with Hybrid Learning plan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With just three weeks until students return to school, the USD 383 Manhattan Ogden school board held a work session to discuss the districts reopening plan.

After much discussion, Superintendent Marvin Wade stated the district would like to begin the school year in a hybrid model, for those students registered for on-site learning.

The Hybrid model would be in place for at least the first month of the school year, until the district determines it would be safe to have all ‘on-site’ learning students in the school buildings full time.

The district is working closely with Riley County Health officials to make sure the district is keeping students, teachers, and staff health in mind when deciding how to switch between instructional delivery methods.

The district plans to give notice to parents before changing instructional methods, to allow parents to prepare for the change.

“A week’s notice would be reasonable, that would be about the shortest, longest…that’s kind of the ‘sweet spot’ for notifying families that we’re going to be making a switch and still having it be done quick enough that we’re not exposing people unnecessarily.” Manhattan-Ogden USD 383, Superintendent, Marvin Wade says.

You can find Draft Two of the USD 383 Manhattan Ogden Reopening Plan, “Building Foundations for a Strong Reopening” here.

