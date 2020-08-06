Advertisement

TPS explores modified micro classrooms

Topeka Public Schools has set up a model of what a classroom might look like with COVID-19 precautions in place.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is exploring the idea of using modified micro-classrooms in elementary schools to support students five days a week when it enters Phase II.

Topeka Public Schools says schools will open on Sept. 9 with remote learning and will enter Phase II for in-person learning only when it feels is safe to do so based on COVID-19 data in Shawnee County.

TPS says it has listened to feedback and continued researching small class models. It says after meeting with the Shawnee County Health Department, the administration believes this model would greatly benefit TPS students.

According to TPS, its reopening plan, called Trasfroming Topeka Together, allows it to be responsive to needs and innovate in its approach. It says due to renovated facilities made possible by community members that previously approved the bond that financed the renovations, this model is a viable option for elementary students to learn.

TPS says with the extra space itis exploring modified micro-classrooms for elementary students to support them five days a week when entering Phase II. It says each principal has bet with their school-based reopening teams regarding the concept.

According to TPS, the classrooms would allow teachers to interact with 15 students or less in one socially distanced class all year. It says parents that prefer online learning for the week or a hybrid model through district remote learning teachers may also continue to do so.

TPS says it wants parents to make the choice that best fits their child and for all families to have options in Topeka. It says it is only able to provide this model due to creativity and repurposing of all general education certified curriculum staff and by realigning duties of some school-based staff that previously supported students in pull out programs.

TPS says it is asking families to be flexible with transportation trade-off to support students and all working families. It says to accommodate elementary students it will review the distance granting eligibility for transportation services. It says it trusts that in finding new small education opportunities five days a week, families will be willing to make the adjustment.

TPS says it is thankful to parents and community partners for their investment in its students as it works through unprecedented times. It says it is also thankful to principals, teachers and district instructional staff that have helped to make it possible as it Transforms Topeka Together.

