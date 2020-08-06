Topeka to see traffic switch on 29th St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will see a traffic switch on 29th St. between Wittenberg and Croco.

The City of Topeka says residents will see a traffic switch on 29th St. between Wittenberg and Croco. It says through traffic on SE 29th St. will be switched from the south half of SE 29th to the new north half of the street at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, subject to weather.

The City says the contractor will be working to complete the final phase of the project to widen SE 29th St. to five lanes by close of business Monday, Nov. 23.

According to the City, access to SE 29th at SE Wittenberg Rd., SE Aquarius Dr. and SE Beach Dr. will be reopened.

