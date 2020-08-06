Thursday forecast: Higher humidity with a chance for showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hopefully you were able to enjoy the weather we’ve had so far this month, an unusually cool start to August. We’re going to slowly get back to reality as we get closer to the weekend with increasing humidity today and eventually back to more seasonal temperatures. Highs in general will be in the mid-upper 80s to round out the work week with 90s returning this weekend.

Rain and storm chances still look to mainly be at night possibly lingering in the morning hours and that includes a slight chance for rain this morning. The uncertainty each day is how much cloud cover lingers once the rain diminishes or moves out. While there may be some sun both this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon will keep it partly sunny in the 8 day with a better chance for more sun starting this weekend.

There is low confidence in next week’s forecast due to model differences. Yesterday one model was continuing to indicate storms at night while the other computer model kept the area completely dry. Now that ‘dry model’ is indicating more rain each day next week even during the day so will at least put in a storm chance each night until we get to Wednesday where it looks like we could have a better chance for rain to linger during the day.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Spotty showers with a few t-storms possible mainly this morning with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Showers/storms mainly after midnight and especially south of I-70. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms should move out by 9am at the latest leading to a gradual clearing of clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE/S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

This weekend continues to bring a chance of storms overnight into the early morning hours however the bigger concern is the heat with highs getting up in the low-mid 90s (upper 90s is even possible out toward central KS). Heat indices 100-105. If there’s any upside, the winds should remain somewhat strong with gusts anywhere from 15-25 mph with the stronger wind gusts on Saturday.

Next week highs hover around seasonal (90°) for much of the week and we’ll continue to fine tune the precipitation forecast each day as confidence increases.

Taking Action:

Have outdoor plans? With all the rain chances in the forecast, most of the rain will be falling at night so at this time you don’t need to cancel any outdoor plans however keep an eye on the radar for potential rain or even t-storms lingering in the morning especially this morning. Get ready for the heat: Start hydrating

