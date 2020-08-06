Shawnee County commissioners say they won’t raise property taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission began discussions Thursday on the 2021 budget and said they do not want to increase the mill levy.

County Audit Finance Director, Betty Greiner said, “In order to fund the flat budget, without a mill levy increase, we would need to use $1,601,000 out of reserves.”

Commissioner Kevin Cook expressed his concerns with making that move.

“If there’s a way to avoid dipping into the reserves I would caution us to do that,” he said, “Eight years ago we were looking at a very dangerous level of our reserves and it put us in a very precarious position. We’ve had to work very hard and there’s been a lot of sacrifices by all departments and I would hate to see us go through that as quickly as it can go.”

Greiner said currently the reserves are well above their goal.

She added, “If you were to dip into reserves for 1.6 million, 655,000 of it would be under our goal amount.”

Commissioner Aaron Mays said they must also consider what the residents need.

“It’s not our money, it’s taxpayer money and they expect to get their money’s worth,” he continued saying, “I think we need to spend this on the services they expect to receive from their government.”

The county commissioners can also consider making any budget cuts.

Cook said, “I would strongly urge us to take a conservative approach and adjust our 2021 budget on a flat budget, making no more allocations of the reserves and not making unnecessary expenditures into the departments.”

Commissioners will meet again Monday to discuss the budget further. The final budget must be approved by August 25th.

