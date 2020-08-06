Pottawatomie County explains contact tracing procedures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is explaining COVID-19 contact tracing procedures so residents can rest easy as schools open back up.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department says it is ensuring residents know how COVID-19 contact tracing works as schools prepare to start. It says it is unsure of how other counties perform contact tracing, however, it wants its residents to know how it works in their county.

Pottawatomie County Health Officer Liz Parthemer says when the health department receives word that there is a positive case it contacts the individual and starts an investigation. She says part of the investigation requires gathering information about people the positive patient has come into close contact with. She says a close contact is considered someone who has been within six feet of the patient for longer than 10 minutes.

According to Parthemer, the data gathered about close contacts includes names and demographic information. She says they are then called and PCHD representatives explain the quarantine process. She says the 14-day quarantine begins the day of the last known contact and the positive person is released from isolation.

Parthemer says the close contact is communicated with throughout the quarantine period to ensure they are complying and check signs or symptoms. She says if the contact starts to have symptoms they are provided information on testing.

According to PCHD, individual schools could provide additional information, such as notifying parents that someone in the school has tested positive for COVID-19 but may not release personal details about the specific person. It says this is to ensure the safety of the person’s identity and is mandated by law.

