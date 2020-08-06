Advertisement

Passionistas Project hosts free Women’s Equality Summit

(Pexels Photo, generic office shot)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Passionistas Project is hosting a free Women’s Equality Summit which will be held virtually.

The Passionistas Project says it wants to create a world of equality for all women by sharing inspiring stories and providing tools for girls to go out and make the world a better place for all, thereby it is gathering over 50 speakers who are experts in their fields to speak on a variety of topics. It says it will be hosting the Passionistas Project Women’s Equality Summit 2020, which is a free three-day virtual event that includes live panels, presentations, workshops a film festival, a storyteller event, Q&As, a virtual marketplace and a Pay It Forward Portal.

Passionistas Project says the summit will be held on Aug. 21, 22 and 23 and is free to attend with upgrade options ranging from $20-$99, providing lifetime access to content, summit tools and bonus materials.

The Project says it is inspired by the new women’s movement and wanting to use skills as celebrity interviewers to tell a different kind of story, Amy and Nancy Harrington created the project to provide opportunities for all voices to be heard. It says what started as a passion project podcast turned into an incredible platform where all women have an opportunity to share stories, find educational opportunities and participate in outreach projects inspiring women of all ages to pursue their dreams, overcome obstacles and take a charge of their own destinies.

Passionistas says in order to fully support and empower women, Amy and Nancy walked away from high profile, high paying jobs in Holywood to co-found the project. It says Amy was the vice president of visual effects and post-production for all feature films at Warner Bros, working on movies such as “The Matrix” and “Harry Poter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” It says Nancy left the ad agency where she created Academy Award campaigns for Miramax.

Passionistas says today, Amy and Nancy continue inspiring women with their podcast, subscription box and events such as the summit.

For registration and a complete schedule click here.

