Over 50% of Kansans worry of increased drug use due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A survey shows over half of Kansans worry about increased drug use in their communities due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

DrugAbuse.com says it has conducted a survey showing 58% of Kansans are concerned the economic downturn created by COVID-19 will result in increased drug and alcohol use in their communities.

The drug addiction specialists say those who are unemployed are more likely to misuse drugs and alcohol. It says American Addiction Centers reported 20% of recently unemployed Americans are currently turning to alcohol.

DrugAbuse.com says even before the pandemic many cities throughout the U.S. have been impacted by alcohol and substance abuse. It says rural communities have been greatly affected by substance abuse as well as rising rates of poverty and unemployment, two factors in community-level risk factors for addiction. It says the pandemic has the potential to amplify these negative effects.

The addiction specialists say 48% of respondents believe more money should be allocated to substance use, treatment and prevention which highlights how concerned the nation is on people’s ability to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DrugAbuse.com says 25% or respondents also said hey noticed neighbors drinking more alcohol since the beginning of lockdowns.

“Because people deal with stress, anxiety and worry in many different ways, check on friends and loved ones who have been significantly impacted by the fallout of the pandemic,” said Melitta Basa, clinical director at Greenhouse Treatment Center and spokesperson for DrugAbuse.com. “A massive amount of people are enduring an uncomfortable level of uncertainty and instability due to financial and/or employment circumstances, and this situation may be too much to bear. Make an effort to maintain communication with those who may need it most. If you suspect that someone is developing an unhealthy relationship to alcohol, you can direct them to a number of online treatment and support services, virtual meetings and hotlines that may help them.”

For more information on the study visit DrugAbuse.com.

