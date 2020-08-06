Innocent bystander shot and killed in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of SW Gage that left a woman dead.

Police were called to the Valero around 11:30 Wednesday night and found evidence of shots being fired. While continuing their investigation, police found shell casings in the street, then located the victim at a nearby home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police told 13 News they believe two people were exchanging fire and the woman was an innocent bystander.

Police are searching for suspects at this time but did not provide any details.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007.

