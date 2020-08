TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Oakley Ave. in Topeka will close for storm sewer inlet work.

The City of Topeka says Oakley Ave. will close on Thursday, Aug. 6, for storm sewer inlet work.

The City says it plans to have the street back open under yield control on Friday, Aug. 7, and then fully open sometime in the week of Aug. 10.

