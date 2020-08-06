More than 1400 books, 150 meals donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan for Panda Cares Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In celebration of National Panda Cares Day, the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan received lunch, as well as some other goodies from Panda Express Restaurant in Manhattan.

Panda Express provided 150 box meals, which included orange chicken with a side of rice, and a fortune cookie; for some members of the Boys and Girls Club this was their first chance to eat food from Panda Express.

Panda Express sent more than 1400 books for the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, allowing each kid to receive seven brand new books in their new Panda Express drawstring bags.

Panda Express also organized a surprise virtual story-time for the members of the Boys & Girls Club, including a video message from Dakota Fanning filled with words of encouragement.

Dakota followed the greeting by reading the book “All Are Welcome,” written by Alexandra Pendfold and illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman.

“Our kids are so excited, you know, when they have gifts in general. It was really fun to see their faces light up when they opened their bag.” Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, executive director, Trent Jones says.

Along with the books, the kids also received a reusable face mask, which will be useful as they return to school this fall. In January 2020 Panda Express donated $20,000.00 to the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan for staff training and academic success programs.

