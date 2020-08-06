Military Relations Luncheon held in person, first time since March

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly five months since the last in-person Military Relations Committee Luncheon in Manhattan, a small group gathered at the Manhattan’s Hilton Garden Inn Wednesday.

The Guest speaker of Wednesday’s luncheon was scheduled to be Major General John Kolasheski, however, over the weekend, the Army accelerated his departure from Fort Riley.

The Department of Defense has announced V Corps Headquarters, forward command, would be located in Poland, as part of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement on July 31st.

Major General Kolasheski has now taken command of the US Army’s V (Fifth) Corps based at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Upon his departure, Brigadier General Thomas O’Connor Jr is serving as senior commander, until August 14th, when Major General Douglas Sims to assume command.

Brigadier General O’Connor stepped in as the guest speaker at Wednesday’s luncheon, giving a brief update on Fort Riley, and the honor to serve as senior commander.

“It’s extremely humbling. It’s certainly…something that I’ll treasure for the rest of my life, and acknowledging it’s for a few weeks, until General Sims gets on the ground.” US Army. Brig. Gen. Thomas O’Connor, Jr. says.

Social distancing, temperature checks and masks were required to attend the luncheon. The Military Relations Committee says future luncheons are planned, however, due to COVID-19, the decision to hold meetings in person will be made on a monthly basis.

