Manhattan man arrested in relation to aggravated battery case

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Officers arrested a man in relation to an aggravated battery case.

The Riley County Police Department says it received reports for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and flee or attempt to elude law enforcement in the 700 block of Kearney Ave. in Manhattan on Aug. 5, around 8:10 p.m.

Officers say they listed a 46-year-old male, the State of Kansas, and the Riley County Police Department as the victims when it reported a 38-year-old male struck the victim with a wooden board, damaged a police vehicle and fled the area.

RCPD says the total estimated loss is about $900.

The Department says James Watkins, 38, of Manhattan was arrested in connection on the charges of flee or attempt to elude law enforcement and criminal damage to property. It says Watkins was issued a bond of $3,000 and is not confined at this time.

