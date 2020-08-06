KU researchers land $3.3 million grant

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas researchers have received a $3.3 million grant to test combined interventions for students experiencing autism spectrum disorder.

The University of Kansas says researchers, in collaboration with the University of North Carolina, have secured a $3.3 million grant to test the combination of two interventions designed to help students with autism spectrum disorder boost educational achievement and improve transitions to life after school.

KU says Karrie Shogren, director of the Kansas University Center on Developmental Disabilities, is the principal investigator on the five-year grant from the Institute of Education Sciences. It says the project combines the Self-Determined Learning Model of Instruction, known as SDLMI, and Peer Supports, two techniques that have proven successful in enabling students with disabilities to excel in high school and the transition to adulthood. It says the combined interventions have never been tested with students with autism spectrum disorders. It says the project will work with students at high schools in Kansas and North Carolina.

“This project focuses specifically on adolescents with autism spectrum disorder who are taught in general education classrooms. Theirs is a group with a tremendous set of strengths but often struggles to achieve positive post-school outcomes,” Shogren said. “Each of these interventions targets different areas that are very important to students, and we want to examine how they complement each other and if their combination leads to more positive outcomes.”

Shogren says the team will work with 36 high schools and about 430 students in both states. She says the project includes schools that support at least 10 students with an autism spectrum disorder in inclusive classroom settings in urban, suburban and rural schools. She says schools are randomly assigned to either use SDLMI alone, Peer Supports alone or a combination of both.

Shogren says Brian Boyd, associate professor of applied behavioral science and director of Juniper Gardens Children’s Project in KU’s Life Span Institute, and Kara Hume of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, are co-principal investigators. She says Hume’s teammate UNC has focused on establishing evidence-based practices supporting students with autism spectrum disorders, including the importance of peer relations for students, and will lead the Peer Supports aspect of the project.

“Each approach has shown impact on improving skills in certain areas, but there remain some challenges for these students as they navigate high school and beyond,” Hume said. “What we hope to learn through this project is whether combining the approaches can be more effective in improving outcomes while students are in high school and in their lives after high school.”

KU says the first year of the project will include planning, establishing partner schools and training of teachers in using the interventions. It says implementation in schools will begin in year two, continuing in years three, four and five, with an evaluation of the techniques’ effectiveness and analysis of data in year five. It says given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and challenges that it presents pertaining to education, Shogren says the timing is advantageous as coaching and training can be done remotely if needed, and hopefully, schools will be able to safely reopen fully for implementation in fall 2021.

“We look forward to partnering with participating schools to determine what implementation practices best meet their needs as well as promotes positive outcomes for adolescent youth with autism spectrum disorder,” Boyd said.

The research teams say they will track the progress of students taking part in the three separate intervention conditions over the course of the grant, creating the opportunity to observe if the effects of the intervention are sustained over time. They say if the combined interventions are proven successful, the goal is to scale it for further national testing and use in schools across the nation.

“Ultimately, what we care about the most is if this is sustainable and can creating lasting benefits for students throughout high school and beyond,” Shogren said. “Giving students ownership of their education and learning goals is powerful, and when you think about the average adolescent, they are much more engaged when they are interacting with their peers. That’s why we think the two interventions will be so powerful when combined.”

