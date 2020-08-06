Advertisement

KU research reveals less connectivity in brain of people with FXTAS premutation

(WBKO)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas study reveals there is less connectivity between key brain regions in people with FXTAS premutation.

The University of Kansas says a new paper in the journal NeuroImage: Clinical features a study from researchers at KU shows possible early indicators of Fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome, or FXTAS. It says the disease affects older people who carry a premutation of the gene known as FMR1, which can lead to impairments in movement and cognition, while other people who carry the premutation could be unaffected.

KU says among those with the FMR1 premutation, scientists have been struggling to find biomarkers indicating who might develop FXTAS.

According to the University, the new study of 16 people with FMR1 and 18 healthy controls recorded participants’ brain activity with functional magnetic resonance imaging while performing a test of sensorimotor control. It says participants were asked to manipulate images on a screen using a grip-force controller while the fMRI machine records the small changes in blood flow occurring when different part s of the brain become more active.

“It’s one of the first studies we know about to use fMRI to look at brain system function during motor behavior in a patient population at risk for developing motor deterioration and motor degeneration where they show a loss of balance, increased shaking or tremor as they reach their 50s, 60s or 70s,” said Matthew Mosconi, KU associate professor of clinical child psychology and associate scientist at KU’s Life Span Institute, who oversaw the investigation in his BRAIN Lab. “But we know very little about which premutation carriers will develop FXTAS. We know males are at greater risk than females. Otherwise, we don’t know a whole lot about which premutation carriers are going to get it. And we don’t know a whole lot about what’s going on in the brain functionally.”

Mosconi says investigators were able to ID brain processes specifically linked to sensorimotor issues in aging people with the FMR1 premutation.

“We found the functional connectivity of cerebellum – a brain region that controls our movement accuracy and timing — and the extrastriate cortex, a brain area critically involved in processing visual information, is reduced in aging FMR1 premutation carriers,” said Walker McKinney, lead author of the new paper and a KU doctoral student in clinical child psychology. “In some people, these longer connections — like highways between the different parts of the brain — aren’t communicating as efficiently. Each part may be firing, but they’re not firing together.”

McKinney says researchers found very little overlap in terms of functional connectivity of this pathway between premutation carriers and healthy controls in the study, suggesting connectivity levels between the cerebellum and extrastriate cortex could serve as an early indicator of FXATS, or predict which FMR1 carriers will develop the characteristic symptoms of FXTAS before they develop.

“When studies get reported, oftentimes we’re talking about a ‘mean difference’ between groups — there’s always overlap with healthy people and there’s variability there,” Mosconi said. “With our study, the fact that there’s minimal overlap between premutation carriers and controls suggests that this may be what we would call a biomarker. What we need to do now is follow this measure and these people over time to determine who gets FXTAS and who doesn’t. In other words, this seems like a clear target for understanding brain degeneration in FXTAS and identifying it early in its course.”

McKinney and Mosconi say their co-authors on the paper were James Bartolotti of KU’s Life Span Institute, Dr. Pravin Khemani of the Swedish Neuroscience Institute and Jun Yi Wang and Randi Hagerman of the University of California-Davis.

The pair say other findings the paper build on the researchers’ previous investigations and include the following:

  • Relative to healthy controls, premutation carriers showed increased trial-to-trial variability of force output, though this was specific to younger premutation carriers.
  • Relative to healthy controls, premutation carriers also showed reduced extrastriate activation during force relative to rest.
  • Increased reaction time was associated with more severe clinically rated neurological abnormalities.

KU says the work was supported by the Once Upon A Time Foundation and the Kansas Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Research Center and a KU GO award is enabling followup research on the findings and biomarkers.

