KPR cancels 2020 Big Band Christmas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Public Radio has canceled its 2020 Big Band Christmas.

Kansas Public Radio says it was set to hold its 12th annual Big Band Christmas on Dec. 12 at Liberty Hall, however, due to COVID-19 concerns, it has decided to cancel the event this year.

KPR says Big Band Christmas usually draws a crowd of over 500 people to enjoy a night of live jazz music, drinks and dancing.

KPR says it plans to bring Big Band Christmas back for December of 2021.

