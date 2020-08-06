Advertisement

KDOT asks for comments on draft 2021 STIP

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking for public comments on draft 2021 STIP.

The Kansas Department of Transporation says it is asking for public comments on the draft Federal Fiscal Year 2021-2024 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program document.

KDOT says the STIP is a project-specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, including projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System.

KDOT says the STIP draft is available for review here. It says to select the draft FFY 2021-2024 STIP-pending link at the top of the page.

According to KDOT, the approval of STIP requires public comment for a period of 30 days, concluding on Sept. 4, 2020. It says in order to make comments on the document contact Linda Fritton at 785-296-3254 or Melinda Desch at 785-296-3476 with KDOT’s Division of Program and Project Management.

