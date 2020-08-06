Kansas ranks 37 in nation for best states for racial equality

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A study shows that Kansas ranks 37th in the nation for the best states for racial equality.

WalletHub.com says it has conducted a study of states that are best for racial equality and civic engagement. It says it compared states on differences between white and black Americans in areas like the share of single-parent households, the volunteer rate and voter registration.

WalletHub says the study shows that 71% of non-Hispanic white adults in the U.S. are registered to vote, while only 63.6% of Black adults are. Similarly, it says the volunteer rate of white Americans is 26.4% while it is 19.3% for Black Americans.

The study shows that Kansas comes in 37th and has the second-lowest gap in the share of veterans, however, it has the third-highest voter-turnout rate gap.

The study shows that the best states to live in for racial equality and civic engagement are New Mexico, Wyoming, Kentucky, Nevada and Colorado. The worst states seem to be Vermont, South Dakota, Iowa, Oregon and Wisconsin.

For more information on the study or to see where other states fall visit WalletHub.com.

