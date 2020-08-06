Advertisement

K-State launches online master’s in computer science

(KEVN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is launching an online master’s degree in computer science.

Kansas State University says it is launching an online master’s degree in computer science that has been designed to offer students skills needed to build and maintain computer software.

K-State says launching this fall, the program includes the choice of a core area of focus to customize the curriculum to students’ academic and career goals, such as cybersecurity, high-assurance software engineering, cyber-physical systems and artificial intelligence and data science.

“While there are several very large master of computer science programs available from good universities, many of the students we talked to were looking for a program where they could interact with the faculty and tailor the program to their needs,” said Scott DeLoach, head of the Department of Computer Science at K-State. “Unlike those other schools, our online master’s program includes the exact same coursework and opportunities our on-campus students receive.”

According to K-State, those who complete the degree see a surge in career options in computer science. It says career opportunities include positions in agriculture, education, energy, engineering, financial services, health care, information technology and national defense.

More options on the degree can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee County commissioners say they won’t raise property taxes

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Shawnee County Commission began discussions Thursday on the 2021 budget and said they do not want to increase the mill levy.

News

Kansas ranks 37 in nation for best states for racial equality

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study shows that Kansas ranks 37th in the nation for the best states for racial equality.

News

KU research reveals less connectivity in brain of people with FXTAS premutation

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study reveals there is less connectivity between key brain regions in people with FXTAS premutation.

Local

More than 1400 books, 150 meals donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan for Panda Cares Day

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
In celebration of National Panda Cares Day, the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan received lunch, as well as some other goodies from Panda Express Restaurant in Manhattan.

Latest News

Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan - Panda Cares Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan - Panda Cares Day

News

KU study shows religion shapes gun ownership views

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study is showing how religion shapes Americans’ views on gun ownership.

News

Four reappointed to Kansas Sentencing Commission

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed four members to the Kansas Sentencing Commission.

News

Topeka to see traffic switch on 29th St.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will see a traffic switch on 29th St. between Wittenberg and Croco.

News

KDOT asks for comments on draft 2021 STIP

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking for public comments on draft 2021 STIP.

News

Oakley in Topeka to close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Oakley Ave. in Topeka will close for storm sewer inlet work.