K-State launches online master’s in computer science

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is launching an online master’s degree in computer science.

Kansas State University says it is launching an online master’s degree in computer science that has been designed to offer students skills needed to build and maintain computer software.

K-State says launching this fall, the program includes the choice of a core area of focus to customize the curriculum to students’ academic and career goals, such as cybersecurity, high-assurance software engineering, cyber-physical systems and artificial intelligence and data science.

“While there are several very large master of computer science programs available from good universities, many of the students we talked to were looking for a program where they could interact with the faculty and tailor the program to their needs,” said Scott DeLoach, head of the Department of Computer Science at K-State. “Unlike those other schools, our online master’s program includes the exact same coursework and opportunities our on-campus students receive.”

According to K-State, those who complete the degree see a surge in career options in computer science. It says career opportunities include positions in agriculture, education, energy, engineering, financial services, health care, information technology and national defense.

More options on the degree can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.