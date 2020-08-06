Governor Kelly visits K-State Biosecurity Research Institute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly visited the Kansas State University Biosecurity Research Center on Aug. 6.

Governor Laura Kelly says she visited the Kansas State Biosecurity Research Institute on Aug. 6 for a tour to learn more about its work against COVID-19, including potential vaccine development, medicine discovery and understanding how animals may be affected by the virus.

“The Kansas State University Biosecurity Research Institute has a long history of excellence and innovation researching disease spread like what we are currently facing with COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “My conversations with BRI staff served as a reminder of how many of our best and brightest have answered the call to help end the pandemic. While my administration is doing everything in our power to get Kansans back to work and kids back to school safely – the contributions being made by our health community will be instrumental to protecting the people of this state and our economy.”

Gov. Kelly says K-State President Richard Meyers joined her.

“Kansas State University has tremendous expertise to bring against zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19,” President Myers said. “Our capabilities began with the production of antisera for classical swine fever in 1908 and have accelerated since. Our combined assets and expertise have earned Kansas State University the reputation of the ‘Silicon Valley for biodefense.’”

Gov. Kelly says the BRI is located at Pat Roberts Hall on the K-State campus and is typically the home of comprehensive infectious disease research addressing threats to plant, animal and human health including foodborne pathogens. She says the hub contains various biosafety level 3 labs, the second-highest level of security possible.

According to Gov. Kelly, since the beginning of the pandemic, highly trained BRI researchers and staff have applied unique expertise to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, just as they did with SARS and MERS.

