FSGC announces first ever Works of Heart virtual fundraiser

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family Service and Guidance Center will be holding its 14th annual Works of Heart Event online.

Family Service and Guidance Center says it is holding its 14th annual Works of Heart Event virtually via a livestream on Friday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m. which is free to register to watch.

FSGC says over 100 items will be for auction, including kids’ art, home decor, professional artwork, photography, handcrafted ceramics, jewelry, unique experiences and more. It says this includes 10 pieces of art created by clients who have been named Works of Heart Featured Artists.

“We won’t host a big gala event this year, but I guarantee a great time for everyone who registers for the event and watches the livestream,” said Pam Evans, FSGC Director of Marketing & Development. “Our talented Featured Artists will still be the stars of the show, and money raised will still benefit children living with anxiety, depression, ADHD and other mental health issues.”

FSGC says there will be a virtual social hour featuring jazz by the Kings of Swing jazz quintet starting at 6:30 p.m., which is followed by the program and Featured Artist recognition at 7 p.m. It says the event will end around 7:45 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Facebook Live and YouTube.

The Center says in addition to artwork, it is auctioning off dozens of unique items including the following:

  • A rare opportunity for one lucky passenger to ride in a World War II-era trainer airplane
  • A Kansas City Getaway including two-nights hotel and dinners at two of Kansas City’s favorite restaurants
  • A rental of Topeka’s historic Dillon House event venue
  • A fun day and cabin rental for up to 16 people at White Memorial Camp near Council Grove Reservoir
  • A create-your-own getaway package that includes $1,000 in Hotels.com gift cards

According to the Center, guests who register before 5 p.m. on Aug. 13, will be entered into a drawing for a $250 Visa gift card and the winner will be announced during the livestream.

“It will be an unforgettable night,” Evans said. “Between the music, the program and the auction, there’s going to be something special for everyone.”

FSGC says bidding will open on Friday, Aug. 7, and people can browse through all of the items and click the watch btton for those they’re interested in.

For more information the event or to learn about FSGC’s programs or services contact Pam Evans, FSGC Director of Marketing and Development, at 785-232-7902 or pevans@fsgctopeka.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

