Four reappointed to Kansas Sentencing Commission

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has reappointed four members to the Kansas Sentencing Commission. It says the members will serve two-year terms ending June 30, 2022. It says the following are the reappointees.

District Judge W. Lee Fowler, who serves in the 5th Judicial District, composed of Chase and Lyon counties;

Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Hill;

District Judge Benjamin Sexton, who serves in the 8th Judicial District, composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties; and

Spence Koehn, court services specialist in the Kansas judicial branch Office of Judicial Administration.

The Court says the Legislature established the commission to evaluate sentencing guidelines and advise and recommend changes to the secretary of corrections and legislators.

According to the Court, the chief justice or a designee of the Supreme Court serves on the 17 member commission, and it also appoints tow district court judges and a court service officer. It says other commission members represent the attorney general, public defenders, defense counsel, district attorneys, the secretary of corrections, the state parole board, community corrections, legislators and the general public.

