Fatal crash reported early Thursday in Jackson County

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatal crash early Thursday between a car and a semi-trailer has shut down an approximate 3-mile stretch of US-75 highway north of Holton in Jackson County.

The head-on collision was reported between 254th and 286th roads. The location is between 2 and 5 miles north of Holton.

Jackson County officials said the road remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday but was expected to reopen later in the morning.

Both the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol were investigating the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

