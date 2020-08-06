Advertisement

Fatal crash reported early Thursday in Jackson County

A fatal crash was reported early Thursday on US-75 highway in Jackson County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatal crash early Thursday between a car and a semi-trailer has shut down an approximate 3-mile stretch of US-75 highway north of Holton in Jackson County.

The head-on collision was reported between 254th and 286th roads. The location is between 2 and 5 miles north of Holton.

Jackson County officials said the road remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday but was expected to reopen later in the morning.

Both the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol were investigating the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

