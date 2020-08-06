Advertisement

Fair-goers urged to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Generic Image
Generic Image(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you attended the Wabaunsee County Fair, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Wabaunsee County Health Officer Barbara Moses said an individual or individuals who were at the fair, including the rodeo, lawn chair concert, parade, and feed has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Moses says those who attended the fair, between July 24 and 27th should monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, runny nose, sore throat, loss of taste and smell, fatigue, cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Should you develop symptoms, please contact the Wabaunsee County Health Department at 785-765-2425, or contact your physician to arrange testing.

