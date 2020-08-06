Emporia City Commission votes to require face masks at certain locations

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia City Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to require face masks at specified locations in the city to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to KVOE Radio.

However, the vote came after several commissoners expressed their displeasure that the vote occurred after a last-minute adjustment to the agenda, KVOE said.

Commissioner Becky Smith proposed moving the action to next week, allowing more time for research.

She said receiving and approving an ordinance of this magnitude on the same day made her “nervous,” KVOE reported.

Commissioner Rob Gilligan countered by asking, “What would change between now and then?”

While commissioners seemed to disagree on some points, all agreed that it was a decision that they shouldn’t have had to make and that it shouldn’t have been placed in the city’s hands.

According to KVOE, the ordinance requires people to wear face masks or face coverings in certain circumstances, including indoor and outdoor public places where social distancing can’t be maintained and any time residents are receiving health-care services.

The ordinance also requires businesses, organizations and non-profit agencies to require employees to wear face coverings in any spaces visited by the public, any space where food is prepared or packaged and any business space where social distancing can’t be maintained.

Customers, visitors and community members need to wear face coverings inside facilities operated by businesses or organizations. The ordinance will be enforceable by Emporia police once it’s officially published. Fines are $25, $50 or $100 based on the number of convictions.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.