Chiefs’ crop art in SW Kansas goes viral

Rocky Ormiston Chiefs snapped this photo of the crop art in his SW Kansas field.
Rocky Ormiston Chiefs snapped this photo of the crop art in his SW Kansas field.(Rocky Ormiston/Twitter)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A photo of the “world’s largest” Kansas City Chiefs arrowhead is going viral on Twitter.

Rocky Ormiston, a farmer and pilot in southwest Kansas snapped the photo. He posted the tweet Wednesday evening, and now, it has more than 4,600 likes.

“Still need the multi varieties to change color but it’s coming out as nice as a Super Bowl win!” Said Ormiston.

