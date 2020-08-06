Chiefs’ crop art in SW Kansas goes viral

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A photo of the “world’s largest” Kansas City Chiefs arrowhead is going viral on Twitter.

Rocky Ormiston, a farmer and pilot in southwest Kansas snapped the photo. He posted the tweet Wednesday evening, and now, it has more than 4,600 likes.

“Still need the multi varieties to change color but it’s coming out as nice as a Super Bowl win!” Said Ormiston.

No photoshop here! Worlds largest @chiefs arrowhead is in SW Kansas. Still need the multi varieties to change color but it’s coming out as nice as a Super Bowl win! @PatrickMahomes @Mathieu_Era @espn @NFL @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JOCsIw14X4 — Rocky Ormiston (@rockormiston2) August 6, 2020

