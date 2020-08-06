Advertisement

Chief Justice makes Supreme Court staff changes

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Justice Marla Luckert has changed job duties for four Supreme Court staff members.

Luckert says Ashley Jarmer has been named general counsel to the chief justice. She says Jarmer has been a research attorney for her since Aug. 2019 and previously was a research attorney for Supreme Court Justice Lee Johnson and Court of Appeals Chief Judge Richard Greene.

According to Luckert, Jarmer is a Cimarron native and graduated summa cum laude from Kansas State University. She says Jarmer earned her law degree from William and Mary Law School in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she was president of the Honor Council.

Luckert says Jarmer previously worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation Office of Chief Counsel as a personnel attorney.

Luckert says Sarah Reichert has been named director of the Supreme Court appeals where she will directly report to and assist the chief justice in the management of the Supreme Court docket and processing of cases. She says Reichert will supervise the court’s central research staff which researches and prepares memoranda for the court on death penalty appeals, original actions, petitions for review, motions and special projects.

According to Luckert, Reichert is a Mankato native and graduated cum laude from both Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law. She says Reichert was a clerk in the Kansas Court of Appeals for two years before joining the Supreme Court’s staff in 2016.

Luckert says Reichert has served in the court’s central staff as a research attorney for her, as the court’s motions attorney, and as assistant general counsel to the chief justice. She says Reichert chairs the Supreme Court Rules Committee.

According to Luckert, Jarmer and Reichert’s positions have been vacant for several months.

Luckert says Sarah Hoskinson, deputy special counsel to the chief justice, will have expanded duties assisting with special projects and committees. She says Hoskinson has been deputy special counsel o the chief justice since 2017 and works to organize and develop the Kansas judicial branch’s legislative program.

According to Luckert, Hoskinson previously was a staff attorney for the Office of Judicial Administration. Luckert says Hoskinson will continue to work with Shawn Jurgensen, who is special counsel to the chief justice.

Luckert says Hoskinson is a Burrton native and graduated from the University of Kansas with the highest distinction and the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. She says Hoskinson has also worked as an attorney for the CIty of Manhattan, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Bar Association of San Francisco’s Homeless Advocacy Project. Luckert says Hoskinson has completed three years of national service in AmeriCorps VISTA and Equal Justice Works programs.

Luckert says Jonathan Ruhlen will fill the position of the chief’s staff research attorney II.

According to Luckert, he was a research attorney for Justice Johnson from 2016 to 2019, when he joined the chief justice’s staff. She says he is a Valley Falls native and graduated from Emporia State University in 2005 and worked as a reporter for various daily newspapers. She says he graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2012.

Luckert says Ruhlen worked in bankruptcy law, including a clerkship with now-retired Judge Janice Miller Karlin, chief of the Bankruptcy Court of the District of Kansas and chief of the 10th Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel.

