Advertisement

Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese comes out this weekend

It's seriously cheesy
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.(Source: Quaker Foods, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chester Cheetah must be mighty proud of this cheesy goodness.

Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

The boxes and single-serve cups will be available starting Saturday at Walmart and will later appear at other retailers next year.

The PepsiCo-owned companies are jumping into a market dominated by Kraft and Velveeta.

The idea for Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese came from a fan who was already using Cheetos to make a homemade mac and cheese.

It was so popular, the company decided to come up with their own version of it.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

News

Topeka to see traffic switch on 29th St.

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will see a traffic switch on 29th St. between Wittenberg and Croco.

News

KDOT asks for comments on draft 2021 STIP

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking for public comments on draft 2021 STIP.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

News

Oakley in Topeka to close

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Oakley Ave. in Topeka will close for storm sewer inlet work.

Latest News

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

News

USDA provides recommendations on unsolicited seed packages

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has provided residents with instructions regarding what to do with unsolicited seed packages.

News

Passionistas Project hosts free Women’s Equality Summit

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Passionistas Project is hosting a free Women’s Equality Summit which will be held virtually.

Forecast

Chance of storms Friday, hotter this weekend

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
A few showers and storms possible Friday.