Chance of storms Friday, hotter this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next chance of showers and storms will arrive late tonight and into Friday. Otherwise, the heat will intensify heading into the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over northeast Kansas after midnight. Heavy downpours of rain and lightning will be the primary threats with any storms that develop. The risk of severe weather will remain low.

Occasional showers and storms will linger throughout the day on Friday. It will not rain all day long, but the chance cannot entirely be ruled out at any point in the day.

South winds will turn breezy Friday afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with high humidity.

Rain chances will end for the weekend, and it will turn hotter. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with gusty south winds both Saturday and Sunday.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered storms developing late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 71

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 87

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 74

Sat: High: 94 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; breezy & humid.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy & humid. Slight chance of storms at night.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 70 Slight chance of showers and storms.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 71 Slight chance of AM storms, otherwise partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

