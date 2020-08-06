Advertisement

Chance of storms Friday, hotter this weekend

Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Forecast high temperatures Friday.(WIBW)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next chance of showers and storms will arrive late tonight and into Friday. Otherwise, the heat will intensify heading into the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over northeast Kansas after midnight. Heavy downpours of rain and lightning will be the primary threats with any storms that develop. The risk of severe weather will remain low.

Occasional showers and storms will linger throughout the day on Friday. It will not rain all day long, but the chance cannot entirely be ruled out at any point in the day.

South winds will turn breezy Friday afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with high humidity.

Rain chances will end for the weekend, and it will turn hotter. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with gusty south winds both Saturday and Sunday.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered storms developing late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 71

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 87

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 74

Sat: High: 94 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; breezy & humid.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy & humid. Slight chance of storms at night.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 70 Slight chance of showers and storms.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 71 Slight chance of AM storms, otherwise partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Higher humidity with a chance for showers/storms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Better chance of rain tonight

Forecast

Slight chance of rain mainly this morning, better chance tonight

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

Jeremy's 8 Day Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: A few storms tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin and Doug Meyers
Humidity increases tomorrow as well as hit and miss showers/storms

Latest News

Forecast

Slightly warmer than yesterday but still nice

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT

Forecast

Tuesday Forecast: Another pleasant day

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Monitoring storm chances to end the week and the weekend

Forecast

Slight rain chance this afternoon, most spots dry

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT

Forecast

Another fall like day

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT

Forecast

Monday night forecast: Cool tonight and great Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin and Doug Meyers
Cool again tonight and comfortable Tuesday afternoon

Forecast

Another beautiful day expected Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
Beautiful weather continues